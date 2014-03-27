Will Oakland Raiders trade or release Terrelle Pryor?

We already know that Terrelle Pryor isn't long for the Oakland Raiders. The question is how he'll exit the picture.
Fox Sports' Alex Marvez reported Wednesday that the Raiders have received "trade feelers" for Pryor. If the Raiders cannot move the quarterback in a trade, they likely will release him next month.
Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reported earlier this week that the Raiders have been quietly shopping Pryor since January. The Raiders aren't exactly working from a place of leverage; coach Dennis Allen admitted this week that Pryor is third on the Raiders' depth chart behind Matt Schaub and Matt McGloin.
"Terrelle wants to start so bad," general manager Reggie McKenzie said Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting. "So we're going to ... I'll visit with him and we'll talk to him and we'll move on from there."
Pryor started nine games for the Raiders last season, finishing with a 57.4 percent completion percentage, seven touchdown passes, 11 interceptions and a 69.1 passer rating. He added 83 carries for 576 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
It's hard to imagine the Raiders fetching more than a late-round draft pick in a trade. The much more likely scenario has Pryor hitting waivers in the near future.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" offers a full recap of the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, then proposes player moves that won't happen (but probably should).