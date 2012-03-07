Will Manning's next jersey become as ironic as Bo's?

!

Jerry Rice's Broncos jersey

The cool thing about this, Rice had Steve Largent pull the No. 80 out of the rafters to give to him in Seattle. Rod Smith wouldn't budge on his No. 80 in Denver, so Rice had to go with No. 19 in training camp. I wonder if they even made this.

Earl Campbell's Saints jersey

Most people don't remember Campbell's tenure with the Saints, but it was marked by the bruising back wearing the unfamiliar No. 35.

Bernie Kosar's Cowboys jersey

Kosar finished his career with the Dolphins, but he made a brief stop with the Cowboys after being released by the Browns and he made some key plays in the 1993 NFC Championship Game to help the Cowboys advance to Super Bowl XXVII.

Brett Favre's Falcons jersey

A lot of readers suggested Favre's Jets jersey. But that leads us to think of Jenn Sterger which leads us to, ah never mind. But Favre's tenure in Atlanta should be celebrated by any Favre fan.

Steve Young's LA Express jersey

You can't go wrong with any USFL jersey, really. Anthony Carter's Michigan Panthers jersey. Reggie White's Memphis Showboat's jersey. But Young's would be the crown jewel here. I'd also accept Young's Buccaneers jersey, too.

Joe Namath's L.A. Rams jersey

This would be tough for any L.A. Rams fan, because really, it signifies the struggles the team had trying to find a quarterback to compete with the Vikings and Cowboys in the 1970s. But come on, it's Broadway Joe in a Rams jersey. That's cool.