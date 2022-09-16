Will Justin Jefferson become NFL's first 2,000-yard receiver? Can Trey Lance slay Shanahan's tormentor?

So, what makes Jefferson so absurdly effective? From a schematic standpoint, O'Connell has certainly implemented some tactics that he learned from his time spent with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, utilizing a variety of pre-snap motions and shifts to help his WR1 find favorable matchups.

Against the Packers, Minnesota employed some version of pre-snap movement on 48 percent of their offensive plays, per Next Gen Stats. Jefferson was featured in motion on seven snaps, with six pass attempts and four targets on those plays. The heavy utilization of motion was similar to how the Rams moved Kupp around last season. The triple crown winner was motioned on 197 snaps over the course of the regular season -- an average of 11.6 motions per game, per NGS. This helped the Rams create free releases and easy catches for their No. 1 receiver. Minnesota's rookie head coach implemented a similar blueprint last Sunday, helping Jefferson shake free from coverage and basically avoid top-tier corner Jaire Alexander.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jefferson snagged nine passes without having to win a single rep against Alexander: two catches for 85 yards vs. S Darnell Savage; two catches for 41 yards vs. S Adrian Amos; two catches for 11 yards vs. CB Rasul Douglas; one catch for 22 yards vs. LB Quay Walker; one catch for 20 yards vs. CB Eric Stokes; and one catch for 5 yards vs. OLB Preston Smith. O'Connell's creative scheming not only enabled Jefferson to face inferior defenders on the perimeter, but it made it easier for the wideout to find the soft spots in the zone. With the Packers unwilling to utilize Alexander as a "travel" corner to match up with Jefferson, O'Connell won the power of the pen with his subtle tactics.

O'Connell swiped another page from the Rams' playbook in featuring more three-receiver sets. By putting more wideouts on the field, the Vikings were able to create more space for Jefferson, moving him around the formation. As a versatile playmaker with the skills to line up in the slot or out wide, Jefferson gives O'Connell a dangerous weapon to deploy in a variety of roles to create big plays on the perimeter.

Looking ahead to how the Vikings could expand Jefferson's role as defenses begin to home in on O'Connell's game plan, I would expect to see more motions in and out of bunch formations against teams utilizing man coverage. The combination of movement and cluster alignments creates natural picks that will help Jefferson avoid tight coverage. In addition, the increased utilization of double motions will also challenge the discipline of defenders tasked with keeping up with No. 18. The constant movement will make it harder to utilize automatic checks designed to put the defense in the best play call and crowd Jefferson in coverage. Moreover, the motions will lead to more vanilla looks from opponents.