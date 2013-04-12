Around the League

Will John Idzik, New York Jets wait to draft next QB?

Published: Apr 12, 2013 at 04:44 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

We've been examining the 2013 NFL Draft needs of each team by division this week, with Marc Sessler offering the latest breakdown in his look at the AFC West. (You can see all of the divisions here.)

I started working on my AFC East draft needs rundown, which got me thinking about how John Idzik will attack his first draft as New York Jets general manager. He's got huge needs at running back and guard. The Jets need pass-rush help in the front seven, in any form. But the quarterback question looms large over the organization.

There's a case to be made for Idzik to delay picking up any quarterback until next year, when there might very well be another head coach. In other words: Will Idzik just give coach Rex Ryan and quarterback Mark Sanchez one last hopeless chance together before the organization truly starts over in 2014?

When I watched Sanchez self-immolate on "Monday Night Football" last December against the Tennessee Titans, it felt like the end of an era. Surely, the Jets finally would give up or make Sanchez a highly paid backup. Five months later, his only competition is David Garrard, a guy who hasn't played since 2010.

The Jets could put off drafting a quarterback this year if only because they are putting off everything else as a franchise for a year -- quarterback isn't their only pressing need.

Ryan needs defenders that can win one-on-one matchups. They are relying too much on outside linebackers like Garrett McIntyre or Antwan Barnes. At least Ryan can coach up the questionable defensive talent. On offense, they are counting on annual disappointment Vladimir Ducasse and annually injured Willie Colon to start at guard. There are no capable backups.

You can theoretically find help at running back later in the draft, except the Jets haven't found quality at running back for years. It's not a great sign when the prospect of replacing one of the franchise's best players ever (Darrelle Revis) is low on the list of needs.

That's why, in a weak year for quarterbacks, it wouldn't be a surprise if Idzik focused on building up the rest of the team first. The Jets' next coach can help pick their next quarterback.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

