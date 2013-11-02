Will Jets' Antonio Cromartie cover Jimmy Graham?

Ryan brothers on NFL Network
Before Rex and Rob face off Sunday, a retrospective on their college playing days will be featured on "NFL GameDay Morning," beginning at 9 a.m. ET.
On Thursday, Jets coach Rex Ryan pondered in front of the media that his tall cornerback could see time against the New Orleans Saints tight end if necessary.
On Friday, however, Cromartie said he doesn't think he will matchup with Graham.
"No, I don't think so," Cromartie told the New York Daily News. "(From) Antonio Allen to Dawan Landry, I think we have some good cover safeties, so I don't see it happening."