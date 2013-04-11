Will Houston Texans target a WR in draft's first round?

The Houston Texans could use an offensive tackle or a linebacker, but their most glaring need entering the 2013 NFL Draft is a play-making wide receiver to play opposite Andre Johnson.
How likely is it that general manager Rick Smith will draft a position other than wideout with the No. 27 overall pick? "If that happens, I won't be surprised," the Houston Chronicle's John McClain wrote Thursday. "I'll be shocked."
It should be pointed out that the Texans are one of the few NFL teams covered by just the lone newspaper. McClain has covered the NFL for the Chronicle for 33 years. No beat writer in the country has his finger on the pulse of his team more so than McClain.
That's not to say Smith won't find a pass rusher or offensive lineman too tempting to pass up in the first round, but the smart money is on a wide receiver.
McClain sent Clemson's DeAndre Hopkins to the Texans in his first mock draft, only to turn around and select Baylor's Terrance Williams in his second iteration. Other possibilities late in the first round include Cal's Keenan Allen and Tennessee's Justin Hunter.
Let's hope McClain is right, if only to get Andre Johnson to stop lobbying the Texans to dig up Chad Johnson.