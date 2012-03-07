Around the League

Presented By

Will Dolphins pursue Manning-Wayne duo?

Published: Mar 07, 2012 at 02:54 AM

The Colts are moving on from Peyton Manning, and his top target, Reggie Wayne, is unlikely to re-sign with the team, meaning both could be seeking a new home.

The duo aren't set in stone as a package deal, but they "realize it's a possibility" to continue their careers together, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported, citing sources.

One logical landing spot? The Dolphins, widely considered a contender for Manning's services and an organic fit for Wayne, who lives in Miami in the offseason and starred in college with the Hurricanes.

"I could see it," Wayne told WQAM-AM radio in Miami, per ProFootballTalk.com. "I'm definitely not opposed to it, you know? He's a great worker, and I consider myself a great worker. And when you put great workers together, good things happen. Me being in his trail going to Miami? I would love it. I would definitely love it. I am totally available. My phone is working. Make sure you put that out there, my phone is working. I paid my bills ahead of time, just so we have no problems. So I am ready for anything that comes right now."

Wayne is 33, with his better days behind him, but pairing him with Brandon Marshall and Davone Bess would arm Manning with an intriguing set of wideouts. In addition, Colts center Jeff Saturday and receiver Pierre Garcon are set to become free agents, so maybe the Dolphins simply "Ctrl-Alt-Delete" the current roster and start signing Indy's ex-stars off the pavement? Feels extreme.

Somewhere in here is the question of Matt Flynn, the Packers' backup quarterback who is set to test free agency after a long, productive relationship with Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, the Packers' former offensive coordinator.

Open questions and mysteries to be solved in time, but if Manning's desire is to find a new home with a few familiar faces, Wayne's presence in Miami might impact the quarterback's decision. Until then, the league waits and wonders where Manning will wind up.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

