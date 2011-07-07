Will Brady be No. 1 in 'Top 100 Players of 2012' list, too?



Elliot Harrison NFL.com

Consistency (and popularity) keep Brady at No. 1

Not to be a jerk, but can I say I think Brady will likely be No. 1 next year as well? Even if he doesn't have a season that merits putting him in the top one, two, or three, he's so consistently good that I don't see him being usurped.

Frankly, I think Brady is more popular around the players than Peyton Manning ... and considering they vote on the Top 100 list, that counts for something.

If Aaron Rodgers plays lights out again, and the Packers repeat, that might change things. Or, maybe if Michael Vick wins the MVP ... maybe.