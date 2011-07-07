Will Brady be No. 1 in 'Top 100 Players of 2012' list, too?

Published: Jul 07, 2011 at 10:21 AM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won the esteemed No. 1 spot in "The Top 100 Players of 2011" countdown. What are the odds of a repeat performance in 2012?

  • Jason La Canfora NFL Network

  • No change at the top

I don't see any reason to believe, barring a serious injury, it's not Brady again. He's coming off a season in which he ran away with the NFL MVP award, he's still very much in his prime, and the young playmakers around him in New England -- particularly those tight ends -- are only going to get better. 

  <table align="right" width="315px"> 
   <tbody> 
    <tr> 
     <td> 
      <content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/latest_debates.html"></content:static></td> 
    </tr> 
   </tbody> 
  </table> The best quarterback in the league is going to get that top spot most years, and Brady is that guy. The numbers reflect it, and with three [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) rings perching him up as well, it's hard for me to see a young buck stealing away that mantle.

If anyone could do it, it's Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but I don't see that changing of the guard happening just yet. Yes, the Patriots need to win a playoff game, as they've hit a dry spell in that regard since their last Super Bowl appearance, and I fully expect them to do so -- and I expect Brady to be a very big part of whatever success they have.

  • Steve Wyche NFL.com

  • As long as peers vote, Brady likely stays No. 1

What reason would there be for Brady not to be No. 1 again? If he stays healthy, he's going to put up big numbers. The Patriots will be among the best teams in the league. His receivers will have gaudy totals. He will have driven his rival defenders crazy.

One thing about players voting on these things, they take into account how hard it is to play against other players. That's why Peyton Manning and Brady always will be at the top of lists like this as long as they play. They're one step ahead in terms of reads. They're accurate, and they're money when it matters.

Although Manning might end up with more coin after he signs his new contract, Brady probably will get more love from his peers again.

  • Adam Rank NFL.com

  • This thing is too predictable

What does it really matter? The top two finishers in next year's list will be Brady and Manning. The players are programmed to ignore Manning's inability to rise to the occasion in the playoffs or that Brady hasn't won a playoff game in quite some time.

The sad thing is that the players only use Twitter to give their true feelings on their colleagues. When it comes to lists like this, the players are just as lazy as the fans who vote in the MLB All-Star Game balloting and will select Derek Jeter as a starter even though the game passed him by quite some time ago.

  • Pat Kirwan NFL.com

  • Brady, Pats will remain among best

Brady always has a chance to be No. 1 with his performance. Keep in mind, the Patriots were in a youth movement and a rebuilding season in 2010 and still won 14 games. Brady will have an improved supporting cast around him, and if the Patriots provide some significant help in free agency, they could be headed back to the Super Bowl, and he will win again unless, of course, people want a new leader.

  • Elliot Harrison NFL.com

  • Consistency (and popularity) keep Brady at No. 1

Not to be a jerk, but can I say I think Brady will likely be No. 1 next year as well? Even if he doesn't have a season that merits putting him in the top one, two, or three, he's so consistently good that I don't see him being usurped.

Frankly, I think Brady is more popular around the players than Peyton Manning ... and considering they vote on the Top 100 list, that counts for something.

If Aaron Rodgers plays lights out again, and the Packers repeat, that might change things. Or, maybe if Michael Vick wins the MVP ... maybe.

But in this era, a quarterback is going to finish No. 1 on the Top 100 list, and the best player at that position wears jersey No. 12 on the Patriots. Not to mention ... even though guys aren't supposed to vote on past accomplishments, it's pretty tough for an NFL player to ignore three Super Bowl rings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.
news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.
news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.
news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW