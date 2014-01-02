Wild Card Weekend preview: Saints-Eagles

The Eagles have one loss since Halloween thanks in large part to a second-ranked offense that has taken off in the second half. Nick Foles replaced Michael Vick in the starting lineup and quickly emerged as one of the most productive quarterbacks in football. The Saints can handle their own business on offense, of course. New Orleans finished fourth in total yards and are led by Drew Brees, a January-tested surgeon. Can the Saints keep pace in a potential shootout? This was a mediocre team outside the Superdome in 2013.