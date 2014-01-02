Wild Card Weekend preview: Chiefs-Colts

The last time we saw Smith on the field was against these Colts and he reverted back to check downs and allowed the pass rush to affect him. He committed 30 percent of his turnovers for the season that Sunday. Smith started the season looking like a quarterback who might get the opportunity to silence his critics by guiding the Chiefs on a playoff run. The early season optimism isn't there, but Smith has a chance to get the proverbial monkey off his back and prove to doubters -- especially those residing in the Bay Area -- he can be a playoff-winning quarterback.