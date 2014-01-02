Wild Card Weekend preview: Chargers-Bengals

Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals: Seen by many as the one guy holding the Bengals back from being a beast in the AFC, Dalton must win this game to get the critics off his back. His play catches heat because he's dangerously streaky. Dalton's 33 touchdown passes this season are a new franchise record, but what we saw last week is typical of an Andy-esque meltdown: Going 21 of 36 passing for 281 yards and two scores through the air against the Baltimore Ravens, Dalton nearly sunk the ship with four interceptions.