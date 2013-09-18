Around the League

Presented By

Why the Browns' Trent Richardson trade makes sense

Published: Sep 18, 2013 at 12:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Cleveland Browns fans probably will hate the trade of Trent Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts.

He was touted as the future just one year ago, and now he's part of a long history of failed draft picks. Thousands of No. 33 jerseys were rendered useless before they even had a chance to get dirty.

But the trade isn't that crazy. It's a move that makes a lot of sense for both teams involved on a lot of levels, especially the Browns. Here's why:

Richardson's fit in the scheme: NFL Media's Albert Breer pointed out Wednesday that the Browns didn't see Richardson as a great fit for coach Rob Chudzinski's scheme. If Browns general manager Michael Lombardi and CEO Joe Banner were in Cleveland in 2012, there's no chance Richardson would have been selected No. 3 overall.

Richardson's production:At times, Richardson has flashed difference-making ability. He looked improved in the first two games this season, breaking many tackles. But he's averaged 3.5 yards in 298 carries. The Browns see him in practice every day and know him best. They didn't see him as a special talent, or they wouldn't have dealt him for what might be a mid-round first-round pick.

Richardson's makeup: There always are factors that we don't know about involved in trades. Richardson hasn't been consistently healthy since he entered the NFL, and there were whispers he arrived to the league more banged up than advertised. There also are questions about his approach.

Breer also said on-air that there were questions about Richardson's maturity. He's a young player the Browns liked, but it sounds like they believed he had some growing up to do.

"He's a good, solid guy. But he's 22," a Browns source told Breer.

Value of running backs: Right or wrong, Lombardi and Banner probably just don't value running backs that highly. NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah, who worked under Banner in Philadelphia, noted that the Eaglestargeted their backs in the middle rounds of the draft. (And drafted two Pro Bowl players.) Lombardi publicly wasn't a big fan of Cleveland's selection of Richardson in 2012.

All about 2014: It looks like the team is giving up on this season, which is the hardest part for Browns fans to follow. They know Brandon Weedenisn't the answer at quarterback. The Browns are pushing their chips in the middle of the table, searching for the signal-caller who is the answer.

The trade means the Browns have extra picks in the first, third and fourth rounds of next year's draft. Lombardi and Banner are betting they can pick the right players, rather than using the players, such as Richardson, whom Mike Holmgren selected. The team theoretically will have the ammunition to move up for the quarterback it wants.

The way this season is going, the Browns might not have to move up very far.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW