Who will make biggest jump on 2012 version of 'Top 100?'

As a rookie, he is already viewed as one of the most dominant players in the league and his game will take a significant jump in his second season. The experience from his first 16 games will serve him well as he has a better understanding of the speed and intensity of the pro game. He also will have a better idea of how opponents will attack him and develop a more refined set of counters to their tactics. While his numbers might not improve, his impact and dominance will certainly lead to better production from his teammates.