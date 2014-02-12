Who's looking for a franchise QB this offseason?

Armed with two first-rounders, Cleveland has the ammunition to trade up with the Texans (at No. 1) or Jaguars (at No. 3), but those teams need quarterbacks of their own. NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah wrote Tuesday that Central Florida's Blake Bortles "fits the Bill O'Brien quarterback profile" if the Texans can be pried away from adding Jadeveon Clowney to the mix. Jeremiah also suggested Jacksonville might "nab a quarterback at the top of the second round" if they fall in love with a pass rusher early.