Who needs help at safety?

•Redskins: LaRon Landry exited stage left to join the New York Jets, and O.J. Atogwe was cut following an inconsistent run with the team in 2011. Second-year pro DeJon Gomes is a project. Brandon Meriweather and Cedric Griffin add depth to the secondary, in general, but Washington could look toward the draft for help here. The Redskins might be a sensible landing spot for Jackson, who grew up in the D.C. area and would reunite with former Buccaneers coach Raheem Morris. UPDATE: The Redskins on Tuesday signed safety Madieu Williams, who started three games for the 49ers in 2011.