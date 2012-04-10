Around the League

Who needs help at safety?

Published: Apr 10, 2012
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneersare moving on without safety Tanard Jackson, whom they released Tuesday.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported that Jackson, who's three months removed from shoulder surgery, fully intends to play next season. How much interest Jackson draws (he has suffered through off-the-field issues) is another question, but here's a pool of teams that need help at either strong safety, free safety -- or both -- heading into 2012:

Redskins: LaRon Landry exited stage left to join the New York Jets, and O.J. Atogwe was cut following an inconsistent run with the team in 2011. Second-year pro DeJon Gomes is a project. Brandon Meriweather and Cedric Griffin add depth to the secondary, in general, but Washington could look toward the draft for help here. The Redskins might be a sensible landing spot for Jackson, who grew up in the D.C. area and would reunite with former Buccaneers coach Raheem Morris. UPDATE: The Redskins on Tuesday signed safety Madieu Williams, who started three games for the 49ers in 2011.

Titans: Tennessee has depth issues at safety. Jordan Babineaux, who recently re-signed, provides some consistency after starting 14 games last season, but the future of Chris Hope and Michael Griffin with the team is unclear. The Titans can't consider this position a strength on their defense and must address the gap here or suffer the consequences in an increasingly pass-happy league.

Broncos: Denver's signing of Mike Adams adds a reliable, somewhat underrated performer to the mix, but the big question mark is Brian Dawkins. His future is up in the air after neck injuries derailed his 2011 season. If Dawkins does return, he turns 39 this season. Rahim Moore was underwhelming during his rookie campaign, and fellow first-year safety Quinton Carter was inconsistent.

Packers: There has been chatter of Charles Woodson switching to safety. Even if this happens, there is chaos at the position in Green Bay. The status of three-time Pro Bowl selection Nick Collins remains in limbo following surgery on a herniated disk in his neck. The team can't be comfortable with the play of Charlie Peprah.

Along with these teams, the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns are in play for help at the position. Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins, too. The draft offers little assistance beyond Alabama's Mark Barron, South Carolina's Antonio Allen and Notre Dame's Harrison Smith, with Barron clearly the best of the group.

So if Jackson is healthy, he shouldn't have trouble finding work.

