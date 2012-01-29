Who is this season's MVP?

The MVP of the NFL this season was without a doubt Arian Foster. Yes, a bunch of quarterbacks put up video game numbers, but take a closer look at Foster's immense value. After Matt Schaub went down, you thought Houston was done. But in the second half of the season, Foster put the team on his shoulders and guided the Texans to the franchise's first ever AFC South title. Over 1,800 total yards of offense, despite missing nearly three full games? With Matt Leinart, T.J. Yates, Jake Delhomme and Dan Pastorini playing QB for Houston? No one was more indispensable.