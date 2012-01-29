Instant Debate

Who is this season's MVP?

Published: Jan 29, 2012 at 10:38 AM

Heading into "NFL Honors", a two-hour primetime awards special airing nationally on Feb. 4, from 9-11 p.m. ET on NBC, we've asked our analysts to chime in with their own selections for the league's most prestigious individual accolades.

Today's topic of debate is NFL MVP. Not surprisingly, the quarterback position is well-represented in this race. While Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers set an NFL record with a passer rating of 122.5 in 2011, New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees countered with a single-season record of 5,476 passing yards. And the two quarterbacks facing off in Super Bowl XLVI (the New England Patriots' Tom Brady and New York Giants' Eli Manning) enjoyed prolific seasons, as well. Of course, there are other positions on the field, too. Freakish wide receiver Calvin Johnson comes to mind, as he helped carry the Detroit Lions to their first playoff berth since 1999.

So, let's take it to the panel: Who was the NFL's Most Valuable Player this season?

  • !
  • Steve Wyche NFL.com

  • Rodgers edges out Brees by getting Packers to 15-1

I'm rolling with Aaron Rodgers. Drew Brees broke records and shattered defensive coordinators -- two within his division, Buccaneers head coach/defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Atlanta's Brian VanGorder, are no longer with their teams. Rodgers, though, was staggering with the plays he made and how he carried a team with a shaky defense and barely any semblance of a running game. OK, he has a sweet stable of receivers that rarely let him down, but his evolution into a total quarterback, and the fact that he got the Packers to 15-1, make him The Dude.

  • !
  • Jason Smith NFL.com

  • No one was more indispensable than Houston's Foster

The MVP of the NFL this season was without a doubt Arian Foster. Yes, a bunch of quarterbacks put up video game numbers, but take a closer look at Foster's immense value. After Matt Schaub went down, you thought Houston was done. But in the second half of the season, Foster put the team on his shoulders and guided the Texans to the franchise's first ever AFC South title. Over 1,800 total yards of offense, despite missing nearly three full games? With Matt Leinart, T.J. Yates, Jake Delhomme and Dan Pastorini playing QB for Houston? No one was more indispensable.

  • !
  • Elliot Harrison NFL.com

  • Rodgers had one of the best seasons in NFL history

Aaron Rodgers is MVP. He had one of the best seasons in NFL history at the quarterback position, while leading a first-place team. The Packers went 15-1, with Rodgers throwing 45 touchdown passes to a minuscule six interceptions. Drew Brees and Tom Brady certainly merit consideration, but this was Rodgers' year.

  • !
  • Pat Kirwan NFL.com

  • Eli's fourth-quarter excellence cannot be ignored

There are a lot of great candidates -- including Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady -- but I like Eli Manning because his team is in the Super Bowl and he's been brilliant all season long, especially in the fourth quarter when his team needed him most.

  • !
  • Charles DavisNFL Network

  • Rodgers deserves the hardware after a phenomenal season in every sense

It IS a legitimate debate. And frankly, Tom Brady needs to be in the discussion, too. I'm not quite sure why, but sometimes we seem to take "Tom Terrific" for granted. For me, though, despite Drew Brees breaking Dan Marino's record for yardage in a season, Aaron Rodgers' season was phenomenal. Numbers? Check. Wins? Check. Overall feel of how he played? BIG check.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!

news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

news

2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

The Packers and Chargers each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2022. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most in these marquee game slots in 2023? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on several options.

news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More