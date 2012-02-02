Who is this season's Comeback Player of the Year?

The Comeback Player of the Year is a slam dunk -- it's Alex Smith. Seven offensive coordinators in seven seasons. He was on the scrap heap. Then all he did was put up career-highs in touchdowns, yards, completions, completion percentage, yards per pass and overall quarterback rating. Not to mention the number of analysts who had to backtrack after saying for years he was done. He'll never be the mad fantasy stat freak, but has he turned into a quarterback good enough to possibly win the Super Bowl? You bet. He'll get better next season when San Francisco realizes it needs to add a couple receivers to give Smith an even better chance throwing the ball.