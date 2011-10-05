Who is better than Romo? Many, but we narrow it to six

Published: Oct 05, 2011 at 11:47 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Let's see if I have this straight, we are heading into Week 5, and this being an odd-numbered week, we are bashing Tony Romo? Well maybe I will just follow Deion Sanders' lead. Here is what the recent Hall of Fame cornerback said about the Cowboys' starting quarterback.

"Sooner or later, we've just got to quit guessing and assuming that this guy is the guy to get you over the hump, and say, 'You know what? This guy is always going to be great statistically, but he's not that guy that can take you to where you want to go.' And that's the Super Bowl," Sanders said Sunday on NFL Network. "I'm sick and tired of it. I am. ...

"Dallas Cowboys fans are sick of it. We had (Romo) on our shoulders last week. 'Oh, Tony, he's our king!' But now we want to stone him. I'm serious, that's the way (fans) feel about him because you can't trust him. I like him. Statistically, he's great, but you can't trust him."

And while I have felt bad for Romo because he has such a great story (not recruited out of high school, undrafted and worked his way up to being a Pro Bowl quarterback), he is not going to get the Cowboys over the hump, period. End of story.

The defenders will point out that if not Romo, who could lead the Cowboys? Well, I am glad that you asked. Here are six quarterbacks I would rather have than Romo. Yes, that list could be endless, but this is based on guys that the Cowboys could have had this season, so don't start saying Tom Brady in the comments section.

And without further ado ...

6. David Garrard
I would have been tempted to put Kerry Collins in the mix here, but he has proven that he cannot take a good offensive team and lead them to wins. But Garrard has done pretty well during his career with some bad teams. And hey, he has as many postseason wins as Romo (one).

5. Kyle Orton
The Broncos were shopping Orton during the offseason before they realized that it would mean actually starting Tim Tebow. You mean to tell me that Orton couldn't do what Romo does, and that is rolling up great numbers while failing to win? Orton has never been given a true chance to win, and he would make the most of his opportunity.

4. Donovan McNabb
Put McNabb in the right situation and he could have really led this team to ... hahahahaha. Ah, just kidding. Man, I could not even make it through one sentence without breaking up laughing. Alright, let's move on to the real No. 4.

4. Matt Flynn
When you consider some of the former Packers quarterbacks who have gone on to greatness, Flynn appears ready to be the next in line. Flynn is only No. 4 on this list because the Packers would be unlikely to trade him in the NFC. But you weren't making a call about this guy?

3. Ryan Mallett
How has DeMarco Murray been working out for the Cowboys? He went three picks ahead of Mallett. I could be mean and mention that the Cowboys refused to trade up in the second round for Red Dalton or Colin Kaepernick, but let's focus on Mallett -- who went to Arkansas. The alma mater of Jerry Jones. What am I missing here?

2. Matt Hasselbeck
Talking about great former Packers backups, Hasselbeck was available this offseason. But why would you want a quarterback who has led the Titans to a 3-1 record. Hasselbeck is probably going to take the Titans to the AFC South title. The Cowboys would be at least 3-1, probably undefeated, with Hasselbeck.

1. Stephen McGee
Even if the Cowboys didn't want to draft, trade or sign a new quarterback, their best option was on their bench. The Cowboys are undefeated with McGee under center, and they did not like that production?

Bottom line, the Cowboys are going to remain wildly inconsistent and they have nobody to blame but themselves.

