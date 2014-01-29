Around the League

Who are the quiet leaders of Broncos, Seahawks?

Published: Jan 29, 2014

We know that Peyton Manning is the leader of the Denver Broncos' offense and Earl Thomas is a leader of the Seattle Seahawks' defense. But who are the quiet leaders in the locker room that we don't hear about? What players set the tone for each team?

We asked players from both squads this week and got some surprising answers.

Denver Broncos

Demaryius Thomas, wide receiver: "I would have to go with Jacob Tamme. He sets a great example. Jacob comes from starting last year, to now he is doing special teams and playing on the offense. He's on time for everything. He makes sure that everybody from offense to defense is all right. He speaks when he is spoken to. If he has something to say, everyone listens and he gives great advice."

(Plus Tamme knows what makes Peyton Manning tick.)

Virgil Green, tight end: "Jacob Tamme is a great leader. He's done a lot in this league. He's somebody who's been through a lot leads on special teams and offense. He takes a more serious approach to special teams, understanding that it often times wins and loses games. Having a guy that has been in the league for awhile and understands that his role is important no matter where it's at is great for a young player like me."

Brandon Marshall, linebacker: "I would say Terrance Knighton. He's not all that vocal, but he's a lead-by-example type of guy. He plays well. When he needs to rally the troops, he will. Just like after the (Week 15) Charger game. We were in the locker room, and he rallied us. He had a talk with us and everything, so I would say that he is one of the leaders. Definitely."

Kayvon Webster, cornerback: "Probably Terrance Knighton. We had a meeting after the Chargers game in the locker room."

Webster isn't much of a talker, but linebacker Shaun Phillips elaborated on Knighton's role in that meeting:

Shaun Phillips: "I wouldn't say it was a team meeting. It was in our defensive room and it was during our normal meeting time. Terrance Knighton stood up and spoke his mind. I just think it was right on top.

"He was basically telling guys to stop bickering, learn to communicate, trust each other, and if you don't then you don't need to be in this meeting. I think that is what opened a lot of people's eyes and got us settled in to the stage. It opened up our lines of communication and got us to communicate that much more."

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, cornerback: "Mike Adams is a true leader and a guy I look up to. He's not going to let you slip up on the backend. He and I almost got into fights on the field many times because he's always yelling at me. It took me awhile to understand that's him, he's a leader."

"He wants everybody on the same page, to do it right and to go out and play. I always thought he was yelling just to be yelling. As I got into the defense and got to know him, I (now) understand him."

David Bruton, safety: "Mike Adams is a leader. I look up to him. He's been around for a long time. He has that work ethic that guys like to emulate."

Quentin Jammer, cornerback: "I would say Champ Bailey is a quiet leader. He leads by example. Because of his career and work ethic, he has the attention of everybody."

Zane Beadles, guard: "Champ Bailey is the epitome of quiet leadership. He leads by example. He doesn't say much, isn't out there whooping and hollering. But everybody respects the time he puts in for preparation."

Seattle Seahawks

Michael Brooks, defensive tackle: "One of the quiet leaders probably would be Russell Okung and probably Brandon Mebane, too. They don't do a whole lot of talking, but behind the scenes, in the locker room, they're the ones leading. Great advice and game-plan stuff also."

DeShawn Shead, cornerback: "Red Bryant is definitely one of our leaders. I don't think a lot of people watching the game would know that. Just the way he approaches the game. He's a vocal leader on the field and off. He's not a captain for no reason. ... With the linebackers, there's Bobby Wagner."

Michael Robinson, fullback: "Red Bryant, yeah, he's definitely an emotional leader on this team. He gives a lot of our pregame speaches in the locker room and he definitely sets the tone."

Multiple players including Shead named Robinson: "He's a special-teams leader, all-around mature guy. He just leads with his play and every once in a while when he does speak, everyone listens. That's a guy that, just from eight years in the league, is a leader," Shead said.

Bryant kept coming up over and over again. Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn mentioned Bryant, too.

