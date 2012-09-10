Whisenhunt: John Skelton suffered low ankle sprain

Arizona Cardinals quarterback John Skelton suffered a low ankle sprain in Sunday's 20-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, coach Ken Whisenhunt told reporters Monday.
"I'm not going to get into how long it's going to be (recovery-wise)," Whisenthunt said. "We don't think it will be something that is going to hold him out too long."
Skelton's injury means the much-maligned Kevin Kolb is back in the saddle again. Kolb was 6-of-8 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown in relief of Skelton on Sunday. We're wary of another trip on the Kolb Express, but star receiver Larry Fitzgerald is not.
"Kevin's our guy now. We're going to ride him," Fitzgerald told The Arizona Republic's Dan Bickley on Sunday.
Meanwhile, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio's Adam Caplan, the Cardinals are reportedly calling around for help at the position, likely insurance until everyone's healthy.
With Skelton floored, the Betty and Veronica carousel at quarterback has slowed. Either way, the Cardinals can't be comfortable with the quarterback room as it stands today.