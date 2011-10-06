Around the League

While Deion stokes Romo fire, Cooley stops, drops, rolls

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 08:56 AM

While Redskins tight end Chris Cooley was busy throwing water on his harsh words for Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders dropped another lit match on the fiery debate surrounding the game's most radioactive signal-caller.

Sanders, who ripped Romo to shreds after the Cowboyscollapsed against the Detroit Lions, took hold of the beleaguered quarterback Wednesday and wouldn't let go during a round-table discussion with Jamie Dukes, Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp on NFL Network's "No Huddle."

Sanders was emphatic in his belief that Romo is the wrong man for the Cowboys, the Hall of Fame cornerback's former team.

"Didn't we just sit here a few weeks ago and have this same discussion?" Sanders asked the group. "Well -- how we still here! We got on different clothes, man!"

"You know what he have in common? Is all of us played the game," Sanders added. "Different eras, different times, different teams, different personalities. Now, imagine if we're sitting in that locker room. You don't think for one minute, I'm looking across that locker room (at Romo) like -- man? ... You don't think that's happening inside that locker room, with those guys saying, 'Man, come on now."

Sanders isn't a fan, and neither is Cooley, but the latter attempted to remove himself from the circus Thursday on his website with a thought-provoking post that addressed his critics and Romo's defenders.

"While I feel an honest respect for all NFL players, I show no remorse in cheering against another team, especially the Cowboys," Cooley wrote. "If it sounded like I was delighted by Tony Romo's failure last week, I was. Though I have no personal vendetta toward Romo, my feelings for him had nothing to do with me reveling in a divisional foe blowing the biggest 2nd half lead in the history of its proud franchise.

"... As a player who has decided to share my real personality with the fan base, I make a clear choice with expressing my political incorrectness as an entertaining attempt to engage as a real person. I will not apologize if my sense of humor and hint of sarcasm is difficult to ascertain by the more serious NFL supporters."

We have the feeling this isn't the last time we'll discuss Romo, who's under center for America's popular football team. The undrafted passer out of little Eastern Illinois finds himself at the center of a football universe that will keep the white-hot spotlight burning in his eyes until he takes the Cowboys to the promised land -- or fades into the night once and for all.

