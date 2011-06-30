Which under-the-radar free agent will make biggest impact?

Everyone agrees cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha will be the gem of the free-agents market. But who is an under-the-radar guy that will have the biggest impact with his new team?
- Jason La Canfora NFL Network
Franklin will bring his lunch pail
Aubrayo Franklin played on the franchise tag for the 49ers in 2010 but wasn't the same dominant force coming off an All-Pro type season. While the sides tried to reach a long-term deal that made sense for both parties, the deal didn't come together and it doesn't seem likely he'll be back.
- Steve Wyche NFL.com
Clabo would add toughness
A player who isn't a household name but could be on the move is Falcons right tackle Tyson Clabo, who was a Pro Bowler last season and could cost more than the team wants to pay. Clabo is nasty, plays through the whistle and consistently agitates defenders. He's not athletic enough to play left tackle, but is rugged enough to handle his own in pass protection and is a very solid run blocker. Even though the Bears drafted tackle Gabe Carimi, Clabo would be a good fit in Chicago because he would add an element of toughness that is sorely needed.
- Pat Kirwan NFL.com
Rice would be dangerous with right QB
The player I think could be a difference-maker is wide receiver Sidney Rice. Brett Favre once called him the best receiver he ever threw to, and that's saying a lot. If Rice ever winds up on a team like the Patriots he could instantly be a 90-100 catch receiver. Rice isn't exactly under the radar, but he could be a nightmare for opposing defenses if he hooks up with the right quarterback.
- Charles DavisNFL Network
Cadillac is still an asset
Cadillac Williams, the former first-round pick of the Buccaneers, is not even supposed to be in the league. What other running back with so many horrific knee injuries is still a valued member of his team? The answer should be "none," but Williams has bounced back to make himself an integral part of the Bucs' renaissance. No, he's not the same runner he was before the injuries. Still, Williams can tote it, he pass protects very well, has worked to become a reliable receive and adds value with his ability to be a teacher/mentor to younger players. Williams would be an asset on any team.
- Adam Rank NFL.com
It's Vonta Leach ... or is it?
The free agent to watch out for his Vonta Leach. I can hear you saying now, "Rank, nobody in the NFL uses a fullback anymore. The NFL has become a passing league. Who needs a fullback?" I agree with you, but NFL players included Leach in their list of "The Top 100: Players of 2011", much to our chagrin on the Dave Dameshek Football Program. Leach made the list while quarterbacks like Eli Manning did not, so he has to be one of the most coveted free agents on this list, right? At least according to the players he is. But in all seriousness, the guy who is going to get a lot of action is Ike Taylor. Teams who need a cornerback will panic and overpay for him when Asomugha is off the market.
- Dave Dameshek NFL.com
Rice isn't getting enough buzz
While I'm sure there are plenty of GMs chomping at the bit to offer him millions, Rice isn't exactly getting a whole lot of offseason media buzz. Makes sense given his injury-plagued 2010 and the fact that the likes of Plaxico Burress, Randy Moss, T.O. and Santonio Holmes are out there, too. Rice is no worse than the second-best option (behind Holmes) for teams in need of a legit No. 1 receiver. I'll also throw out Johnathan Joseph, who will be the first call made by GMs who lose out in the Asomugha sweepstakes.
Then again, what do I know? As reader "TonyTouchdown" wrote in the comments section of Wednesday's debate on Tony Romo vs. DeMarcus Ware, my opinions are "dispickable" (which I might also say about the current state of our nation's educational system).