Which under-the-radar free agent will make biggest impact?

Published: Jun 30, 2011 at 07:49 AM

Everyone agrees cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha will be the gem of the free-agents market. But who is an under-the-radar guy that will have the biggest impact with his new team?

  • Jason La Canfora NFL Network

  • Franklin will bring his lunch pail

Aubrayo Franklin played on the franchise tag for the 49ers in 2010 but wasn't the same dominant force coming off an All-Pro type season. While the sides tried to reach a long-term deal that made sense for both parties, the deal didn't come together and it doesn't seem likely he'll be back. 

  <table align="right" width="315px"> 
   <tbody> 
    <tr> 
     <td> 
      <content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/latest_debates.html"></content:static></td> 
    </tr> 
   </tbody> 
  </table> A role player early on, Franklin is young despite his age (30) and is a late bloomer. He has received excellent coaching and has made the most of his opportunities, and with some long-term security I believe he will perform at a very high level for his new team. Franklin is a selfless guy and won't be pulling power plays or star treatment stuff despite a big contract. He's a lunch-pail guy who could make a dramatic, immediate impact with the right team and the right system. My honorable mention goes to [Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) defensive tackle [Brandon Mebane](/player/brandonmebane/2495677/profile).
  • Steve Wyche NFL.com

  • Clabo would add toughness

A player who isn't a household name but could be on the move is Falcons right tackle Tyson Clabo, who was a Pro Bowler last season and could cost more than the team wants to pay. Clabo is nasty, plays through the whistle and consistently agitates defenders. He's not athletic enough to play left tackle, but is rugged enough to handle his own in pass protection and is a very solid run blocker. Even though the Bears drafted tackle Gabe Carimi, Clabo would be a good fit in Chicago because he would add an element of toughness that is sorely needed.

  • Pat Kirwan NFL.com

  • Rice would be dangerous with right QB

The player I think could be a difference-maker is wide receiver Sidney Rice. Brett Favre once called him the best receiver he ever threw to, and that's saying a lot. If Rice ever winds up on a team like the Patriots he could instantly be a 90-100 catch receiver. Rice isn't exactly under the radar, but he could be a nightmare for opposing defenses if he hooks up with the right quarterback.

  • Charles DavisNFL Network

  • Cadillac is still an asset

Cadillac Williams, the former first-round pick of the Buccaneers, is not even supposed to be in the league. What other running back with so many horrific knee injuries is still a valued member of his team? The answer should be "none," but Williams has bounced back to make himself an integral part of the Bucs' renaissance. No, he's not the same runner he was before the injuries. Still, Williams can tote it, he pass protects very well, has worked to become a reliable receive and adds value with his ability to be a teacher/mentor to younger players. Williams would be an asset on any team.

  • Adam Rank NFL.com

  • It's Vonta Leach ... or is it?

The free agent to watch out for his Vonta Leach. I can hear you saying now, "Rank, nobody in the NFL uses a fullback anymore. The NFL has become a passing league. Who needs a fullback?" I agree with you, but NFL players included Leach in their list of "The Top 100: Players of 2011", much to our chagrin on the Dave Dameshek Football Program. Leach made the list while quarterbacks like Eli Manning did not, so he has to be one of the most coveted free agents on this list, right? At least according to the players he is. But in all seriousness, the guy who is going to get a lot of action is Ike Taylor. Teams who need a cornerback will panic and overpay for him when Asomugha is off the market.

  • Dave Dameshek NFL.com

  • Rice isn't getting enough buzz

While I'm sure there are plenty of GMs chomping at the bit to offer him millions, Rice isn't exactly getting a whole lot of offseason media buzz. Makes sense given his injury-plagued 2010 and the fact that the likes of Plaxico Burress, Randy Moss, T.O. and Santonio Holmes are out there, too. Rice is no worse than the second-best option (behind Holmes) for teams in need of a legit No. 1 receiver. I'll also throw out Johnathan Joseph, who will be the first call made by GMs who lose out in the Asomugha sweepstakes.

Then again, what do I know? As reader "TonyTouchdown" wrote in the comments section of Wednesday's debate on Tony Romo vs. DeMarcus Ware, my opinions are "dispickable" (which I might also say about the current state of our nation's educational system).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
news

Should Eagles start Hurts or Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season?

Is Jalen Hurts the right choice to lead the Eagles at quarterback after Carson Wentz's difficulties this season? Let's debate!
news

Which NFL team will enjoy the biggest turnaround in 2020?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2020? Will it be Kyler Murray's Cardinals? Anthony Lynn's Chargers? NFL Network analysts debate!
news

Which NFL free agent wide receiver offers the most value?

High-profile receivers remain on the free-agent market, including Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown. Which one offers the most value right now? Let's debate!
news

Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020 season?

Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020? Joe Thomas says it's Cam Newton's time to shine in New England, but Nate Burleson has another player in mind. Check out all the answers!
news

Which QB 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple SB titles?

At 38 years old, Ben Roethlisberger just said, "I still want to win Lombardis. And I say that with an 'S' on the end." Well, alright. NFL Network analysts debate which starting quarterback 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple Super Bowl titles.
news

NFL's best secondary? Steelers, Chargers among top units in 2020

Which team boasts the NFL's best secondary heading into the 2020 season? Our analysts make the case for a number of different defensive backfields, including the Baltimore Ravens' deep unit.
news

Top 100 Players: Julio Jones among biggest snubs from top 10

With Nos. 11-100 in the "Top 100 Players of 2020" revealed ahead of Wednesday's finale, we now know who missed making the top 10. Which player was the biggest snub from that elite group? Let's debate!
news

Mahomes' deal: Which other QB would you want for next 12 years?

After signing a record-breaking extension, Patrick Mahomes is under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for the next dozen years. If you could sign any other quarterback in the league for the next 12 seasons, who would you pick? NFL Network analysts debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW