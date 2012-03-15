Which team is dropping the ball early in free agency?

I don't disagree with the methodical approach some teams are taking because the money that's been thrown around the first two days is ridiculous. I wouldn't have wanted my team to engage in that first wave, because mark my words, there will be plenty of teams looking to get out of these deals in two years. (Pierre Garcon, anyone?)

That being said, there's three teams that still need to be making more noise. The Jets haven't drafted well the last couple of years and have relied on free agency to shore up weaknesses. They're going against previous offseason strategies by talking to players like Chaz Schilens and Drew Stanton . But are those guys really going to take you over the top? They need an infusion of talent at OL, WR, DL, LB, S and even RB. So far, they've re-signed Bryan Thomas and Nick Folk .

It's also going to be a hard fall for either Tennessee and/or Denver. They've gone all in on Peyton Manning, laying off of other free agents because of the money it will take to potentially sign Manning. These are both teams that are on the cusp of being very good and need to bring in more players to put them over the top, but they can't right now because each thinks they're getting Manning. Even the Dolphins and Cardinals, the other two Manning "finalists," have done some work in free agency -- likely because they know they're not the favorites to land him and aren't waiting around. Either the Titans or Broncos (or both) will lose out on Peyton, and they'll be chasing scraps to fill the rest of their holes, as well, making it impossible to improve on 9-7/8-8.