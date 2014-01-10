Which remaining QB do you want on your side?

By the way, it's interesting -- albeit understandable -- that we're beholden to the immediate present. Right now, the whole world would take Rivers over Eli ... but the opposite was true after Eli beat Brady for a second time in the big game. If Eli is back in the playoffs next year and Rivers isn't, I suspect we'll flip their names again. On the other hand, if Rivers were to run the table over the next few weeks, many would put him over Roethlisberger.