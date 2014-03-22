Which player best fits where?

On Wednesday's "Around the League Podcast," Dan Hanzus went to bat for John Idzik, the Jets general manager who was lashed this week for being "way too deliberate" during New York's foray into free agency.
"I'm not going to get too caught up in the fact that there are reports that he's moving at a 'glacial speed' and all this stuff," Hanzus said. "It's like, I'd much rather have that happen than have some guy that's just like, 'I'll sign him, and I'll cut him and I'll sign him!' I like it, you know, he's taking his time: Johnny Idzik."
"But is it a good idea," Chris Wesseling countered, "to save $25 (million) to $27 million for the time in free agency when there's nobody worth paying for?"
Fair point. With a whopping 48 of our top 50 free agents off the board, only a handful of juicy morsels are left for Idzik and his fellow GMs to chase after.
Here's a look at where some of those top remaining (and soon-to-be) free agents might land:
Michael Vick to the Jets: Here's Idzik's chance to make a splash. Vick wants to start and reportedly would be given a chance to compete with Geno Smith if the Jets bring him aboard. It's a move that makes sense for both sides if New York isn't sold on Smith as its No. 1.
UPDATE: Bingo. Vick is a Jet after signing a one-year, $5 million contract with the team on Friday. Gregg Rosenthal took a look at whether or not he'll win the starting job over the unproven Smith.
Sanchez to** the Rams: Sanchez was initially a prime candidate to replace Matt Schaub in Houston, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. With Ryan Fitzpatrick signing a two-year deal to play for the Texans, the Rams make plenty of sense for the released passer. St. Louis offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer coached Sanchez for three years in New York, and the Rams could use a veteran backup behind Sam Bradford after Kellen Clemens signed with the Chargers.
If not St. Louis, we named three additional teams as logical landing spots for the Gang Green's former starter.
Chris Johnson to the Cowboys: Due $8 million under his current deal, Johnson is more likely to be released than traded. Wesseling's list of potential landing spots begins in Dallas, an intriguing match after the boom-or-bust runner followed Jerry Jones on Twitter. He would give the 'Boys a tasty weapon to pair with DeMarco Murray, but Dallas needs to get creative with the cap to make this happen.
Knowshon Moreno to** the Dolphins: We haven't heard a whisper about Moreno. A return to Denver sounds unlikely, but Miami looms as a fit. Unless general manager Dennis Hickey favors drafting a player like Carlos Hyde -- whose makeup and play resembles Doug Martin, who Hickey helped target in Tampa Bay -- Moreno can be had at an affordable price on the heels of his first 1,000-yard campaign.
UPDATE: After meeting with the Dolphins as expected, Moreno left South Beach without a deal. Stay tuned.
Andre Brown to** the Raiders: Oakland took early interest in Brown and the Giants just handed his No. 35 jersey to safety Quintin Demps. You do the math.
Jermichael Finley to** the Seahawks: Rapoport reported that "mutual interest" exists between the sides as Seattle waits for Finley to gain medical clearance (which might take a while). The Seahawks have rocked a run-heavy offense with Russell Wilson at the helm, but Finley would give this offense a super-deep position group with Luke Willson, Anthony McCoy and Zach Miller on the roster.
Owen Daniels to** the Packers: If Finley bolts, Green Bay will be on the hunt for a pass-catching tight end. Daniels works as a plug-and-play veteran alongside Andrew Quarless and Ryan Taylor.
Maurice Jones-Drew to** the Steelers: The Jets reportedly have "serious interest" in MJD, but the Steelers have been aggressive, hosting the former Jaguars pounder for a two-day visit. No contract yet, but pairing this one-time bell cow with the ascendant Le'Veon Bell would give Pittsburgh its finest duo of runners in many moons.
LeGarrette Blount to** the Patriots: He's generating interest from the Steelers and Ravens, but we've always viewed Blount's return to New England as the best possible landing spot for the power back. Mired in a slow market, he'll come cheap for Bill Belichick and the Pats.
