Which NFL teams will seek a franchise QB in 2014?

The burning question in Chicago is the future of Jay Cutler. He's played well under Marc Trestman, but so has Josh McCown. The Bears finally have an outstanding quarterback teacher, and we wouldn't be shocked to see Trestman move on from Cutler and stamp his tenure in the Windy City with a hand-picked talent from the college ranks. Mike Glennon has showed potential in Tampa, but assuming a new coaching staff takes over -- and with the Bucs looking at a top-shelf draft pick -- Glennon's job is far from secure.