Which NFL team will have the biggest turnaround in 2018?

Published: Aug 24, 2018 at 03:06 AM

"This will be the greatest turnaround in sports history."

Those are the words of Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson in a discussion with free agent Dez Bryant during the third episode of this season's "Hard Knocks." Jackson's Browns went 0-16 a year ago and have every intention of righting the ship in 2018, as evidenced by the team's busy offseason. But the Browns aren't the only team in the league looking to bounce back after a down campaign -- there were eight teams that finished with five or fewer wins in 2017.

That said, which team will have the biggest turnaround in 2018?

Willie McGinest: Giants will improve 2017 record by at least seven wins

The obvious choice is Cleveland, and I do think the Browns have a good chance at winning seven or eight games. But I'm going to take the New York Giants. To say this team underperformed last year (3-13) doesn't do it justice. It was a season lost to injuries, miscommunication and coaching blunders. Now, with a new coaching staff, healthy Odell Beckham Jr., rookie running back Saquon Barkley and additions to the O-line, the Giants look like a team that's ready to make a postseason push. Make it at least 10 wins for Pat Shurmur's squad.

Cynthia Frelund: A healthy Texans team likely to earn wild-card berth

It will be the Texans. Projection? Nine wins (five more than in 2017) and a wild-card berth. Deshaun Watson was on pace to throw 43 TDs before an ACL tear ended his season after seven games last season. No quarterback has thrown more than 40 over the past four seasons. It's extremely unlikely Watson will replicate this pace, but it's also unlikely that he'll need to.

With pressure generators J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus healthy and smart offseason acquisitions, including safety Tyrann Mathieu, making an impact, the defensive efficiency will increase dramatically under Romeo Crennel, who has switched back to defensive coordinator after being the team's assistant head coach in 2017. The Texans ranked No. 2 in total defense and made the playoffs with Crennel as DC in 2016, but dropped to No. 20 last season. An improved defense means the Texans' offense can strategically deploy Watson's unique arm and rushing abilities instead of relying on him to carry them to wins.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Newcomers boosting competition level, morale in Cleveland

I think Hue Jackson was pretty spot on with his statement. We've started to see the impact of those key offseason additions, specifically Jarvis Landry, Tyrod Taylor and rookie Baker Mayfield, through "Hard Knocks." Their energy, drive and mindset have elevated a team that's been in the cellar of the NFL for years. This group has the potential to win 10 games in 2018, and this kind of performance could be enough for a playoff spot in the AFC.

Terrell Davis: I'm sipping the 49ers hype Kool-Aid

Look what Kyle Shanahan and Co. accomplished late last season, winning five straight games with a competent quarterback in the building. This is an entirely different team than the one Shanahan started with in San Francisco. I'm a believer in Jimmy Garoppolo and even with his current injury, Jerick McKinnon (calf strain) has the potential to break out and give some balance to the offense.

In addition, I really like what I've seen out of rookie wide receiver Dante Pettis in the preseason, and the defense has been upgraded. They will improve on that side of the ball with the leadership and skill of Richard Sherman. I see the 49ers going 10-6, which would be the franchise's best record since 2013.

James Jones: Feeling Luck-y? Colts heading back to the top of the AFC South

The NFL is better when Andrew Luck is on the field, and his return is sure to make the AFC South a lot more interesting. He, like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, has the ability to take control of a game and rack up a lot of Ws. Luck is the reason I'm picking the Colts in this spot as he is talented enough to boost the team back to the top of the AFC South.

