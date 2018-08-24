Which NFL team will have the biggest turnaround in 2018?

The obvious choice is Cleveland, and I do think the Browns have a good chance at winning seven or eight games. But I'm going to take the New York Giants. To say this team underperformed last year (3-13) doesn't do it justice. It was a season lost to injuries, miscommunication and coaching blunders. Now, with a new coaching staff, healthy Odell Beckham Jr., rookie running back Saquon Barkley and additions to the O-line, the Giants look like a team that's ready to make a postseason push. Make it at least 10 wins for Pat Shurmur's squad.