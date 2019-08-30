Which NFL team will have biggest turnaround in 2019? Jaguars? Raiders?

Published: Aug 30, 2019 at 02:47 AM

Plenty of NFL franchises are looking to bounce back after serving as afterthoughts in the playoff race last season. Seven teams finished with five or fewer wins in 2018: the Jets, Jaguars, Raiders, Giants, Buccaneers, 49ers and Cardinals. Five clubs -- the Bills, Bengals, Broncos, Packers and Lions -- finished the 2018 campaign with six wins. A few others, like the Browns, are being viewed as potential Super Bowl contenders after coming up a little short of the postseason last year.

That said, which team will have the biggest turnaround in 2019?

"Hard Knocks" has me high on the Raiders. Jon Gruden's crew has a completely different look and attitude in his second season. Both sides of the ball have improved immensely, so fireworks should be firing early and often with Gruden's offense at the center of it all. We can no longer say the Jags are a quarterback away from being true Super Bowl contenders. They have one now in free-agent addition Nick Foles, who can win games, not just manage them. Foles provides a sense of calm in the huddle and locker room, and I believe he's refueled and focused on bringing a team that's his to the next level. This defense -- even without Telvin Smith -- will (for once) feed off the offense's success and return to 2017 form. Kyle Shanahan's group has the potential to win 10 games in 2019, but the team must stay healthy after being hit hard by injuries last season and again this preseason. The offense should be improved with Jimmy Garoppolo healthy again, and the defense has undergone a massive makeover, adding Dee Ford, Nick Bosa, Kwon Alexander and Jason Verrett. This is a very talented roster, and I'm hoping the Niners can put it all together. There's plenty of buzz about Bruce Arians and how he'll help take Jameis Winston to the next level, but don't sleep on Todd Bowles' ability to improve this defense. The Bucs added Ndamukong Suh in free agency and drafted potential Defensive Rookie of the Year contender Devin White. Those two alone make the defense a more feared unit, and with Bowles' past success as a D-coordinator, the Bucs could establish themselves as one of the more balanced teams in the league. I know the Browns won seven games last year, thanks to tremendous improvement in the second half of the season, but they'll continue climbing even higher in 2019. This squad has all the ingredients to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy: star power, a fearless quarterback, a nasty pass rush and a motivated front office and head coach. Going from a below-.500 team to the Super Bowl champion? Now that would be a turnaround worth noting.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.
news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.
news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
news

Should Eagles start Hurts or Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season?

Is Jalen Hurts the right choice to lead the Eagles at quarterback after Carson Wentz's difficulties this season? Let's debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW