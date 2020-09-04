Which NFL team will enjoy the biggest turnaround in 2020?

Published: Sep 04, 2020 at 09:03 AM

While the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs look to build a dynasty, there are plenty of NFL franchises seeking to rebound from a disappointing 2019 season. Eight teams finished with five or fewer wins last season: the Bengals, Cardinals, Chargers, Dolphins, Giants, Lions, Panthers and Washington. Eight other teams finished with records below .500: the Broncos, Browns, Buccaneers, Colts, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets and Raiders. So, thinking about those organizations ...

With the start of the regular season less than a week away, which NFL team will enjoy the biggest turnaround in 2020?

BRIAN BALDINGER: The Bucs had seven wins last season and I expect them to win 11 in 2020. A four-game turnaround might not seem like the biggest, but the manner in which this team will do it is a big deal. Tampa Bay led the entire NFL with 41 giveaways(!) last year, and as a result, a very young secondary faced a league-high 664 passing attempts. Enter Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and a winning mentality. They join a roster with a lot of talent and will lead the way for a monster season that lives up to the hype. No team will be in the spotlight more than the Bucs -- in the regular season and postseason.

CYNTHIA FRELUND: The Arizona Cardinals are my pick to make the biggest turnaround in 2020. Despite their fourth-place finish in the NFC West (5-10-1) last season, there were signs that a turnaround was coming. Kyler Murray's improvement from the beginning of the season until the end (nine total touchdowns in Weeks 1 to 8, ranking 22nd in the NFL; 15 TDs in Weeks 9 to 17, ranking 11th) despite a leaky O-line (Murray was sacked 48 times, tied for the league high) was notable -- and the young QB will be greatly aided by the addition of receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Running back Kenyan Drake, an acquisition before the trade deadline last year, also improved throughout the season as he increasingly folded into the Cardinals' offense. Other key free-agent pickups and draft picks (notably Isaiah Simmons) should create the kind of improvement on both sides of the ball that will allow Arizona to outpace its opponents. The Cardinals have a good chance for a playoff berth if these productive pieces work together.

NATE BURLESON: The Cleveland Browns didn't live up to the hype in 2019, and now they are flying a bit under the radar heading into 2020. The best thing the organization did to take the next step this offseason was hire head coach Kevin Stefanski. Just like we saw with Minnesota, where Stefanski was offensive coordinator, the Browns' offense will finally find balance by leaning on the run game. This is the year that Cleveland clicks on both sides of the ball and finally breaks through.

DeANGELO HALL: I want to be a homer and pick the Washington Football Team, but its season will rise and fall as young quarterback Dwayne Haskins goes through growing pains. So I'm rolling with the Detroit Lions. Matthew Stafford is healthy. Kenny Golladay is coming off a huge season in which he led the league in receiving TDs while playing with a hodgepodge of QBs. Rookie D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson should give this offense an explosive run game. Add in other offensive weapons, a wave of Patriot influence on the defense and the fact that Matt Patricia is on the hot seat, and this Lions team has the makings of a squad on the comeup.

MAURICE JONES-DREW: Having won just five games last season, the Chargers have a lot of room to improve. I like what they did in the offseason, bringing in key players in the trenches (RT Bryan Bulaga, RG Trai Turner, DT Linval Joseph) and in the draft (QB Justin Herbert, LB Kenneth Murray). If Tyrod Taylor can limit turnovers and the team can avoid losing more key players to injury, the Bolts could be on the cusp of something special.

Related Content

Which NFL free agent wide receiver offers the most value?
news

Which NFL free agent wide receiver offers the most value?

High-profile receivers remain on the free-agent market, including Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown. Which one offers the most value right now? Let's debate!
Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020 season?
news

Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020 season?

Which NFL player returning from injury do you most want to succeed in 2020? Joe Thomas says it's Cam Newton's time to shine in New England, but Nate Burleson has another player in mind. Check out all the answers!
Which QB 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple SB titles?
news

Which QB 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple SB titles?

At 38 years old, Ben Roethlisberger just said, "I still want to win Lombardis. And I say that with an 'S' on the end." Well, alright. NFL Network analysts debate which starting quarterback 35 or older has the best shot at winning multiple Super Bowl titles.
NFL's best secondary? Steelers, Chargers among top units in 2020
news

NFL's best secondary? Steelers, Chargers among top units in 2020

Which team boasts the NFL's best secondary heading into the 2020 season? Our analysts make the case for a number of different defensive backfields, including the Baltimore Ravens' deep unit.
Top 100 Players: Julio Jones among biggest snubs from top 10
news

Top 100 Players: Julio Jones among biggest snubs from top 10

With Nos. 11-100 in the "Top 100 Players of 2020" revealed ahead of Wednesday's finale, we now know who missed making the top 10. Which player was the biggest snub from that elite group? Let's debate!
Mahomes' deal: Which other QB would you want for next 12 years?
news

Mahomes' deal: Which other QB would you want for next 12 years?

After signing a record-breaking extension, Patrick Mahomes is under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for the next dozen years. If you could sign any other quarterback in the league for the next 12 seasons, who would you pick? NFL Network analysts debate!
New York Jets fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
news

Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title this season?

Twelve NFL franchises have yet to win a Super Bowl, while 13 organizations own multiple Lombardi Trophies. Which fan base is most deserving of a title in the coming season? Let's debate!
Which NFL head coach has best chance to win first Super Bowl?
news

Which NFL head coach has best chance to win first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl. Of the remaining 23, who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) holds the Vince Lombardi on the podium against the New England Patriots during the trophy presentation of the NFL football Super Bowl XLVI on Sunday, Feb.5, 2012, in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Giants defeated the Patriots 21-17. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
news

Will Eli Manning be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

NFL's most disappointing team in 2019? Browns, Rams, Chargers flopped
news

NFL's most disappointing team in 2019? Browns, Rams, Chargers flopped

Which two NFC teams will end up with first-round bye in 2019 playoffs?
news

Which two NFC teams will end up with first-round bye in 2019 playoffs?

gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL