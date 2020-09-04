While the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs look to build a dynasty, there are plenty of NFL franchises seeking to rebound from a disappointing 2019 season. Eight teams finished with five or fewer wins last season: the Bengals, Cardinals, Chargers, Dolphins, Giants, Lions, Panthers and Washington. Eight other teams finished with records below .500: the Broncos, Browns, Buccaneers, Colts, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets and Raiders. So, thinking about those organizations ...

With the start of the regular season less than a week away, which NFL team will enjoy the biggest turnaround in 2020?

BRIAN BALDINGER: The Bucs had seven wins last season and I expect them to win 11 in 2020. A four-game turnaround might not seem like the biggest, but the manner in which this team will do it is a big deal. Tampa Bay led the entire NFL with 41 giveaways(!) last year, and as a result, a very young secondary faced a league-high 664 passing attempts. Enter Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and a winning mentality. They join a roster with a lot of talent and will lead the way for a monster season that lives up to the hype. No team will be in the spotlight more than the Bucs -- in the regular season and postseason.