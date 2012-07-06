Which NFL team was the offseason champion?

Even before the Bills started acquiring players, they made the smart decision to blow up the move to a 3-4 defense. That alone makes defensive tackles Kyle Williams and Marcell Dareus, as well as inside linebacker Kelvin Sheppard, more effective. Then, the team re-signed No. 1 receiver Stevie Johnson without having to use the franchise tag, freeing up cap space to add defensive ends Mario Williams and Mark Anderson, improving a pass rush that had the third-lowest sack total (29) in the NFL. To cap it off, they added a shutdown corner in Stephon Gilmore and much-needed offensive line help in Cordy Glenn before taking care of running back Fred Jackson's contract. It may not be enough to overtake the New England Patriots in the AFC East, but it's hard not to like the moves that Buddy Nix and Chan Gailey made this offseason.