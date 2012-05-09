Which NFL rookie will have biggest impact on 2012 season?

1) He beats out Colt McCoy. OK, that means Weeden puts his stamp on the franchise, and maybe enjoys an Andy Dalton-esque rookie campaign. It also means McCoy is another failed draft pick, someone the Browns could look to part ways with.

2) Neither Weeden nor McCoy takes full grasp of the job, with each starting multiple games in 2012. Huge impact here as well, because the last thing this franchise needs is another quarterback controversy.

3) McCoy easily handles Weeden, perhaps having the kind of year Drew Brees had in 2004 when Philip Rivers was drafted. Then the club must consider committing to McCoy long term, while fans question spending a first-round choice on Weeden (who, by the way, would be running out of expendable years on his pro career).