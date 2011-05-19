Which NFL player has the ultimate bragging rights

Published: May 19, 2011 at 07:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Deion Sanders was recently selected to the College Football Hall of Fame, just months after getting the nod to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And we all know that Deion likes to brag. But does he have the most to brag about?

When you look at on-the-field hardware, does he have as much to talk about as some of the other NFL greats? Well, we decided to put it out there for you. Trophy case vs. trophy case. But this is reserved to the truly special awards. If he won the neverheardofthissite.com MVP award, we're not counting that. Or the Pro Bowl, because really, that's just silly. 

The question is, where do you equate certain awards? Is winning a Heisman Trophy as good as winning an NFL MVP award? As good as two? Three? That is the big question.

We will stack them up here, and countdown the NFL player with the greatest hardware in their trophy case (not best player, best trophy case).

Considered:

Peyton Manning

Impressive, sure. But at least one of those regular-season MVPs as well as that Super Bowl MVP were not deserved. And even if it was, too many individual awards.

Charles Woodson

Woodson could challenge for the top spot if he were to make it to the Pro Football or College Football Hall of Fame.

Reggie Bush

Bush would be considered but he had to give back three of his trophies. Saints Fans, hold your breath on that Super Bowl trophy.

And without further ado ...

6. Deion Sanders

Sanders should be pleased with this spot. Honestly, a World Series title with the Braves (that's the NLCS trophy up there), and he's pushing for the top spot.

5. Tom Brady

Brady has a national championship from the bench, three Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP awards, two regular-season MVP awards and Gisele. Plus, he's going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point.

4. Roger Staubach

Heisman, Super Bowls, a Super Bowl MVP, both Hall of Fames and serving in the Navy. One regular-season MVP award, and he's no doubt the top guy on this list.

3. Terry Bradshaw

Four Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVP awards, a regular-season MVP award and induction into both Hall of Fames. But the kicker -- appearing with Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. in the Cannonball Run.

2. Joe Montana

Montana actually started in his national championship, has four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVPs. The surprising thing is that he has only two regular-season MVP awards. I mean, two less than Manning? No matter.

1. Tony Dorsett

This will certainly surprise some people. While he's rather shallow on the total number of awards, look at this from a poker perspective -- a royal flush beats four of a kind. Heisman, national championship and Super Bowl trophy? Plus he's in both Hall of Fames. No doubter right here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.
news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.
news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.
news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.
news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.
news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.
news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.
news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.
news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.
news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?
news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.
news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.