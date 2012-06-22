Which NFL player faces the most pressure to win a Super Bowl?

Three players immediately come to mind: Tony Romo , Michael Vick and Philip Rivers. The pressure to win is always on the quarterback and the quarterback only. We never talk about a running back or receiver who needs to win it all. So let's go in ascending order as far as rising temperatures go.

Rivers plays on the West Coast and it's almost ingrained in everyone's heads that the Chargers will usually be really good, but just not good enough. Vick is just starting to get some heat this season with the "Dream Team" expectations ticking away.

But nothing compares to the heat on Romo. Jason Witten was right this week when he said, "Until we win the big game, the criticism is going to come." Right or wrong, Romo shoulders the blame for all of the Cowboys' shortcomings. It's not his fault they couldn't build a running game or had a bad secondary. But throwing picks in the final four minutes is definitely on him. He'll continue to get battered the most until he's holding the Lombardi Trophy. In terms of temperature, he's on a beach in the sun with no sunscreen, lying on an electric blanket turned up to super high.