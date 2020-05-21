Which NFL head coach has best chance to win first Super Bowl?

STEVE MARIUCCI: The football world finally saw what the San Francisco 49ers were capable of under Kyle Shanahan in the 2019 campaign. They were one of the best teams over the entire course of the season ... but were unable to finish the job in February, when they suffered a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. That one will sting for a while. But I expect this team, which is full of talent after GM John Lynch executed another good offseason, to be as hungry as any this fall. The 49ers are still the team to beat in the NFC. Shanahan will get another chance soon.

NATE BURLESON: The two coaches who come to mind are Bruce Arians and Sean McDermott. Arians has to be thrilled with the offseason his Tampa Bay Buccaneers have experienced, especially after winning the Tom Brady sweepstakes in March. The Bucs now boast the sport's ultimate winner at quarterback (Brady has SIX Lombardis) -- and given the fact that Brady has the Michael Jordan effect, every player on that roster will play better. Brady has already rallied some of his new teammates for workouts.

While the Bucs have a veteran-driven roster, McDermott's Buffalo Bills are young and hungry. Without Brady dominating the AFC East, winning the division title this season will skyrocket the team's confidence. Plus, the Bills have a run game featuring second-year back Devin Singletary that could carry them through the playoffs.