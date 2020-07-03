Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title this season?

Nate Burleson: The great Larry Fitzgerald is back for one more season. Why not send the future Hall of Famer out with a championship like the Denver Broncos did with John Elway or the Baltimore Ravens with Ray Lewis? Fitz and the Cardinals were thisclose to winning the title in the 2008 season, when they narrowly lost to Pittsburgh. That was Arizona's only Super Bowl appearance, but the Cardinals fans have been loyal nonetheless. The team has made huge moves this offseason to move up the ladder in the NFC West, NFC and league as a whole. I wouldn't be all that surprised to see Kliff Kingsbury's team catch fire in the desert this season. This organization is due.

Brian Baldinger: J-E-T-S! JETS! JETS! JETS! Most fans weren't even alive for -- or at least old enough to remember -- the New York Jets' Super Bowl III win in January of 1969. But this franchise's fans have been loyal. They share a stadium with a team that has won four Lombardi Trophies and has been the talk of the town, yet the Jets faithful continue to show up with hope. It's been an ugly 50 years. It's time to eradicate that history.