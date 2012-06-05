Which former head coach will make biggest impact as assistant?

Todd Haley's imprint on the Steelers' season should be quite large. As good as it's been, Pittsburgh's defense is due for a small fall. Age concerns exist up and down all three levels, while the wall is nearing for guys like James Harrison and Troy Polamalu. While these guys can still play, the Steelers will need the offense to more than pull its own weight. From some of Ben Roethlisberger's disconcerting comments this offseason, one wonders about the transition from Roethlisberger's right-hand guy, former offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, to Haley. It has to be smooth, as this club cannot expect the defense to only allow 14 points per game again.