Which defensive player deserves the highest 'Top 100' ranking?

I would divide these four players into two groups. The first is DeMarcus Ware and Darrelle Revis. Both are the best at their respective positions. Ware is an excellent pass rusher who can also play the run very well. He wouldn't be considered a cover LB, though, as he rarely defends the pass. Revis is a true shutdown corner who can play both press and off coverage. He also can play effectively in any zone. Initially, I'd rank Revis ahead of Ware because he is a more complete player. If I was picking for a team, though, I would take Ware first because you always take the pass rusher over the corner if they are close. Also, looking ahead to this season, if Revis holds out through training camp, that could affect his play.