Which contender is the best fit for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery?

All that being said, I would love to see him join the Dallas Cowboys. I know, I know. But it seems like the Cowboys are linked to every big-name free agent out there (well, maybe just Adrian Peterson). Alshon makes sense. He really thrived as a No. 2 option when he played opposite Brandon Marshall. Being paired with Dez Bryant would make the most sense, and would actually put the Cowboys in a great position to compete. This seems more ... I don't think plausible is the word ... but if you're fantasy booking superstars to the Cowboys, I'd opt for Jeffery over Peterson. The Vikings and Saints both need a big possession receiver to use in the red zone. Both quarterbacks -- Minnesota's Sam Bradford and New Orleans' Drew Brees -- have the ability to put the ball wherever Alshon Jeffery can get it, and they could use another WR1-type guy to target. One thing Alshon Jeffery has to understand is the team is also picking him. Jeffery is a talented receiver who has missed time (11 games in the last two seasons). Tennessee is a team that's on the edge of contending with a solid running game and quarterback. The Titans could be a good fit for him, along with the Arizona Cardinals. It would be very interesting to see Jeffery lining up with the Minnesota Vikings' offense. Not just for the two REVENGE games he'd get every year against the Bears, but also because he really could be the piece that takes Minnesota's offense to the next level. As a deep threat and solid red-zone option, he would be an incredible asset for Sam Bradford and would take some of the pressure off Stefon Diggs to be a do-it-all player. The NFC North title is there for the taking; Jeffery could help the Vikes get there.