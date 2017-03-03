Which contender is the best fit for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery?

The Chicago Bears declined to use the franchise tag on Alshon Jeffery, putting the wide receiver in the free agency pool when the market opens March 9. Jeffery, who will enter his sixth NFL season this year, told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Thursday that he's looking to sign with a Super Bowl contender, and there are plenty of teams in need of receiver help.

If Jeffery is to sign with a contender this offseason, which one is the best fit for him?

With DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon expected to leave Washington, Alshon Jeffery would be a great fit there. Second-year pro Josh Doctson could really benefit by playing with Jeffery. Then again, I have to look at another team in the NFC North -- Detroit. The Lions have some receivers already in place with Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, but Jeffery could add a vertical element for Matthew Stafford. The Titans might not quite be true "contenders" with their needs on defense, but adding a weapon like Jeffery would put them on the fast track to contender status. His addition would give Marcus Mariota a true No. 1 wide receiver and allow the team to use its wealth of draft picks to bolster the defense. Well if Alshon is honestly committed to playing for a winner, why not take less money to play for the New England Patriots? I mean, if there is truly one team you can count on to be a contender every year, it's New England. But my conjecture is the "contender" talk becomes more hyperbole and instead drills down to: Any team that offers me a ton of loot and isn't the Cleveland Browns.

All that being said, I would love to see him join the Dallas Cowboys. I know, I know. But it seems like the Cowboys are linked to every big-name free agent out there (well, maybe just Adrian Peterson). Alshon makes sense. He really thrived as a No. 2 option when he played opposite Brandon Marshall. Being paired with Dez Bryant would make the most sense, and would actually put the Cowboys in a great position to compete. This seems more ... I don't think plausible is the word ... but if you're fantasy booking superstars to the Cowboys, I'd opt for Jeffery over Peterson. The Vikings and Saints both need a big possession receiver to use in the red zone. Both quarterbacks -- Minnesota's Sam Bradford and New Orleans' Drew Brees -- have the ability to put the ball wherever Alshon Jeffery can get it, and they could use another WR1-type guy to target. One thing Alshon Jeffery has to understand is the team is also picking him. Jeffery is a talented receiver who has missed time (11 games in the last two seasons). Tennessee is a team that's on the edge of contending with a solid running game and quarterback. The Titans could be a good fit for him, along with the Arizona Cardinals. It would be very interesting to see Jeffery lining up with the Minnesota Vikings' offense. Not just for the two REVENGE games he'd get every year against the Bears, but also because he really could be the piece that takes Minnesota's offense to the next level. As a deep threat and solid red-zone option, he would be an incredible asset for Sam Bradford and would take some of the pressure off Stefon Diggs to be a do-it-all player. The NFC North title is there for the taking; Jeffery could help the Vikes get there.

