Which contender is the best fit for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery?

With
DeSean Jackson and
Pierre Garcon
expected to leave Washington,
Alshon Jeffery would be a great fit there. Second-year pro
Josh Doctson could really benefit by playing with Jeffery. Then again, I have to look at another team in the NFC North -- Detroit. The
Lions have some receivers already in place with
Golden Tate and
Marvin Jones, but Jeffery could add a vertical element for
Matthew Stafford.
The
Titans might not quite be true "contenders" with their needs on defense, but adding a weapon like Jeffery would put them on the fast track to contender status. His addition would give
Marcus Mariota a true No. 1 wide receiver and allow the team to use its wealth of draft picks to bolster the defense.
Well if Alshon is honestly committed to playing for a winner, why not take less money to play for the
New England Patriots? I mean, if there is truly one team you can count on to be a contender every year, it's New England. But my conjecture is the "contender" talk becomes more hyperbole and instead drills down to:
Any team that offers me a ton of loot and isn't the Cleveland Browns.
All that being said, I would love to see him join the
Dallas Cowboys. I know, I know. But it seems like the
Cowboys are linked to every big-name free agent out there (well, maybe just Adrian Peterson). Alshon makes sense. He really thrived as a No. 2 option when he played opposite
Brandon Marshall. Being paired with
Dez Bryant would make the most sense, and would actually put the
Cowboys in a great position to compete. This seems more ... I don't think plausible is the word ... but if you're fantasy booking superstars to the
Cowboys, I'd opt for Jeffery over Peterson.
The
Vikings and
Saints both need a big possession receiver to use in the red zone. Both quarterbacks -- Minnesota's
Sam Bradford and New Orleans'
Drew Brees -- have the ability to put the ball wherever
Alshon Jeffery can get it, and they could use another WR1-type guy to target.
One thing
Alshon Jeffery has to understand is the team is also picking
him. Jeffery is a talented receiver who has missed time (11 games in the last two seasons). Tennessee is a team that's on the edge of contending with a solid running game and quarterback. The
Titans could be a good fit for him, along with the
Arizona Cardinals.
It would be very interesting to see Jeffery lining up with the
Minnesota Vikings' offense. Not just for the two REVENGE games he'd get every year against the
Bears, but also because he really could be the piece that takes Minnesota's offense to the next level. As a deep threat and solid red-zone option, he would be an incredible asset for
Sam Bradford and would take some of the pressure off
Stefon Diggs to be a do-it-all player. The NFC North title is there for the taking; Jeffery could help the Vikes get there.