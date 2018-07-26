Which Bill Belichick disciple will lead his team to most wins in 2018?

Training camp is here! That means the 2018 NFL season isn't far behind. The longest-tenured head coach in the league, Bill Belichick, is beginning his 19th season with the New England Patriots.
Three of Belichick's Patriot disciples are head coaches this fall: Bill O'Brien (Houston Texans), Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans) and Matt Patricia (Detroit Lions). O'Brien enters his fifth season with the Texans and has led the team to two playoff appearances since taking the job in 2014. Vrabel and Patricia are both in their first year as a head coach.
After scanning the 2018 NFL regular-season slate, this question comes to mind: Which Belichick disciple will lead his team to the most wins in 2018?