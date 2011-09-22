Which 2-0 team has best shot at staying unbeaten the longest?

Each of these undefeated teams has a tough game this weekend, especially since so many of them play on the road, but I've got to go with New England having the most staying power. It won't be easy this Sunday in Buffalo, but the Patriots should come out 3-0. They travel to Oakland in Week 4 -- another tough task -- but looking at other team's schedules these next two weeks, it might be the path of least resistance, and there's plenty of resistance forthcoming.