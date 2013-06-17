Around the League

Presented By

Where the NFL's running back battles stand: AFC

Published: Jun 17, 2013 at 09:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Last Friday, we ran down where things stood among the NFL's quarterback battles following "football in shorts" season. Now let's move on to the running backs:

Buffalo Bills: This isn't exactly a battle, but coach Doug Marrone made it clear that C.J. Spiller would be a clear No. 1 back over Fred Jackson. Spiller will no longer come off the field in the red zone. There is an expectation that Marrone will run the ball plenty, so it sure sounds like Spiller's usage will go up.

Cincinnati Bengals: Even though we expect him to be a difference maker, rookie Giovani Bernard should have a complementary role behind starter BenJarvus Green-Ellis.

Denver Broncos: With Willis McGahee gone, it's a three-way battle between Ronnie Hillman, rookie Monte Ball and veteran Knowshon Moreno. A local Denver paper suggested Hillman is the favorite to be a Week 1 starter, but that's hard to imagine. He is a classic third-down back; executive John Elway has said as much. Ball should be the guy, with Moreno hanging around if things go poorly for the rookie.

Indianapolis Colts: Ahmad Bradshaw still might be in a walking boot, but The Indianapolis Star projects him as the team's starter over Vick Ballard. We're not sure the starter designation will matter much. It would be a surprise if either back topped 200 carries.

Miami Dolphins: Second-year pro Lamar Miller might not even truly have to compete for the starting job. Miller, one of Wesseling's favorite breakout picks, looks like the clear leader over Daniel Thomas for the starting job. Thomas currently is working ahead of rookie Mike Gillislee.

New England Patriots: New pickup LeGarrette Blount reportedly did not impress during offseason work. If everyone stays healthy, Blount could have a tough time making the team with Stevan Ridley, Shane Vereen, Leon Washington and possibly Branden Bolden ahead of Blount.

New York Jets: Running backs are much easier to evaluate when pads come on, but we didn't hear anything to dispute the line of thinking that offseason acquisition Chris Ivory will step into a top role. Bilal Powell could challenge Mike Goodson for the third-down back role. Fourth-stringer Joe McKnight, meanwhile, only is talking to the media on designated days. We'll miss the Rex Ryan era.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Rookie Le'Veon Bell is the favorite to start, but coach Mike Tomlin doesn't like handing jobs to rookies. It's believed that Isaac Redman is ahead of Jonathan Dwyer among returning backs. LaRod Stephens-Howling and Baron Batch also are trying to make the team.

Bell has a good chance to rack up touches as a rookie, but he has to prove he can pass protect in training camp.

San Diego Chargers: This isn't a battle as much as a situation. The Chargers want Ryan Mathews to take a step forward this season, but he's going to have far fewer snaps even when he's healthy. Danny Woodhead fully is expected to take over third-down duties after a standout offseason. Mathews has struggled in pass protection.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW