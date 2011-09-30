Where are they now? 10 years after the 'Tuck Rule' game

Charles Woodson: The Raiders held a 13-10 lead with less than two minutes to go in the 2001 AFC divisional playoff game when Woodson came clean on a blitz and separated Patriots quarterback Tom Brady from the ball. Woodson, a brash fourth-year cornerback, believed he had just delivered the play that would send his team to the AFC title game and, at least initially, game officials agreed. The call was reversed via replay, however, taking with it Woodson's hero status.