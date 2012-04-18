When will Tebow, other backups take over?

I hope I'm wrong on this one. I'm a big fan of what Alex Smith accomplished last year, but repeating his season could be difficult. More to the point: The 49ers can't expect their defense to dominate so much and need their passing game to be more of a weapon. If the team is hovering around .500 or below after a tough early slate, don't be surprised if Jim Harbaugh makes a move to Colin Kaepernick during the team's Week 9 bye week.