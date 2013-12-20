What you need to know about Week 16's injury report

The Browns are far removed from the playoff picture, but more than a few of you have Jordan Cameron in your postseason fantasy lineup.
Time to find his replacement.
Cleveland's productive tight end is out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of the concussion he suffered in last week's loss to the Chicago Bears, the team announced.
Cameron hasn't practiced all week. His absence strips the Browns of a proven weapon who's accounted for a team-leading 75 receptions this season. His numbers have tailed off down the stretch, but Cameron has put together a Pro Bowl-worthy campaign in Norv Turner's pass-heavy scheme.
Against New York, the Browns will lean heavily on receiver Josh Gordon to continue his breakout season. The loss of Cameron also means more snaps for MarQueis Gray, a reserve tight end who has looked good in doses running plays out of the Wildcat.
Here's the rest of what you need to know about the Week 16 injury report:
- Just like last week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watched Matt Flynn take all the snaps during Friday's open portion of practice, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy later announced that Rodgers will miss his seventh consecutive game this weekend.
- Also in Green Bay, Packers back Eddie Lacy returned to practice from an ankle injury and looks like a good bet to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's probable.
- Bears coach Marc Trestman told reporters Friday that linebacker Lance Briggs has been medically cleared to play for Chicago on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, per WSCR-AM's Zach Zaidman. His availability will depend on how Briggs -- coming off a shoulder injury -- feels prior to kickoff. Briggs is questionable.
- NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (concussion) is expected to play, per a source informed of the injury. Fitzgerald practiced Friday after being limited in Thursday's session. Quarterback Carson Palmer (ankle) is listed as questionable, and is being called a game-time decision. It would be a shock if he didn't play.
- Vikings coach Leslie Frazier told reporters that Adrian Peterson is questionable against the Cincinnati Bengals because of his lingering foot injury. It sounds like Peterson will start.
- Buffalo won't have Stevie Johnson this weekend. The wide receiver has been ruled out against the Miami Dolphins after his mother passed away last week, the team announced. That means rookie Robert Woods could be in for a big day. Also for the Bills, cornerback Aaron Williams won't play because of a rib injury.
7. Rapoport reported Sunday that Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew will work out before the game, with the team optimistic that the star running back will play against the Tennessee Titans, per a team source. Jordan Todman could get another start if MJD isn't in the lineup.
- Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is questionable against the Kansas City Chiefs with a shoulder injury.
- The Pantherstweeted that running back Jonathan Stewart is out for Sunday's NFC South showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Still rehabbing his torn MCL, Stewart isn't going to play until Week 17 at the earliest, coach Ron Rivera said this week.
- NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Packers defensive lineman Johnny Jolly is done for the season, per a source with knowledge of his health. Jolly is waiting for swelling to recede before deciding whether [surgery will be necessary](/share/page/site/nfl-com/ for the bulging disc in his neck, per the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
- Browns cornerback Joe Haden (hip) told reporters he will travel to New York and looms as a game-time decisionagainst the Jets, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. Haden is officially questionable.
- Wes Welker's second concussion in the past two months will keep the Broncos receiver out of Denver's gameagainst the Houston Texans, a team source told Rapoport on Friday.
- Sean Lee (neck) has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' contest against the Washington Redskins. Earlier this week Jerry Jones said he feared his most important defender could miss the remainder of the season. He's one week from being right. Dwayne Harris also has been ruled out for the Cowboys. Linebacker Ernie Sims (groin) is doubtful and cornerback Morris Claiborne (hamstring) also is doubtful.
- St. Louis Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin (ankle) is questionable after missing practice all week. It doesn't look like he'll play.
- New England Patriots wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (hip) and offensive tackle Nate Solder (concussion) have been ruled out, but wide receiver Aaron Dobson has been cleared to play, per the Boston Herald.
- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston is questionable with an elbow injury. He returned to practice this week and it sounds like he's ready to return to the field. Their defense needs a boost.
19. The Chiefs will have dangerous punt returner Dexter McCluster back Sunday, per The Associated Press. McCluster missed last week's win at Oakland after developing an infection in his ankle.
20. San Diego Chargers wide receiver Eddie Royal (toe) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.
21. Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
