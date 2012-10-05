What you need to know about the Week 5 injury report

We handle the biggest injury news all day on Around the League. The rest goes right here, on the most popular injury report roundup with you, the undecided voter.
- The New England Patriots list tight end Aaron Hernandez (ankle) as questionable against the Denver Broncos. NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer does not expect Hernandez to suit up. Fantasy leaguers should look elsewhere.
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lance Moore is out against the San Diego Chargers. That's a big loss for a team that has been uneven in the passing game. Safety Roman Harper and wide receiver Joseph Morgan are questionable. Moore won't get to catch a piece of history this time.
- Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney (ankle) officially is a game-time decision. It sounds like he'll be limited if he plays against the Green Bay Packers. Cornerback Vontae Davis is out.
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hand) is probable against the Washington Redskins. He says he's all the way back after fighting through an injury last week.
- The New York Giants are the most banged-up team in the NFL. Seven players are out or doubtful against the Cleveland Browns: wide receivers Hakeem Nicks (foot/knee) and Ramses Barden (concussion), defensive tackle Rocky Bernard (quadricep), cornerback Jayron Hosley (hamstring), safety Kenny Phillips (knee), offensive tackle David Diehl (knee) and linebacker Keith Rivers (hamstring). Those are all starters or key reserves. Four more starters are questionable. Maybe Sessler wasn't so crazy to pick the Browns.
- As if the Falcons needed more help throwing the ball: Redskins cornerback Cedric Griffin (hamstring) and safety Brandon Meriweather (knee) are out.
- Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush (hip) is probable against the Cincinnati Bengals. He said he played through pain last week. Cornerback Richard Marshall (back) remains out.
- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt (ankle) is questionable for the game against the Minnesota Vikings, but Jim Wyatt of The Tennessean indicates Britt is unlikely to play.
- Chicago Bears wide receiver Earl Bennett (hand) is questionable against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Matt Forte and defensive end Julius Peppers are ready to go.
- Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Beason (knee) and cornerback Chris Gamble (shoulder) are doubtful against the Seattle Seahawks.
- The Buffalo Bills' offense could have a difficult time protecting Ryan Fitzpatrick against San Francisco 49ers without left tackle Cordy Glenn. Wide receiver Donald Jones and tight end Scott Chandler are ready to go after suffering head injuries last week.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are getting healthier. They might have safety Kendrick Lewis (shoulder) back this week against the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Peyton Hillis (back) remains out.