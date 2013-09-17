Around the League

Presented By

What we're not overreacting to after Week 2

Published: Sep 17, 2013 at 07:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Half of the league is miserable every Tuesday. With only 16 regular season games, every loss feels like another piece of evidence proving that your favorite team just isn't very good.

This column is here to tell you that the sky isn't necessarily falling. Maybe just lowering slightly. Here are the storylines we're not overreacting to after Week 2:

The entire NFC East: It's not a great division. But we knew that before the season started, didn't we? Their shared mediocrity will keep all four teams alive all season. And the New York Giants of recent vintage are the perfect example that mediocre regular seasons don't necessarily matter.

Washington has the most concerns, but there isn't a team here that is going to run away and hide. The Giants' defense is weak in the back seven. The Dallas Cowboys look like the best team early, but often can't overcome their own game-management issues. The Eagles are imbalanced, even if exciting. Which reminds me ...

Philadelphia's defense: Yes, the Eagles defense is poor overall. But they are getting improved play from Mychal Kendricks and Trent Cole. At best, this was always going to be a roller-coaster ride of a team. The Eagles offense can make up for it.

The Giants' turnovers: I'll gladly take an offense that is moving the ball, but turning the ball over, compared to a conservative attack that just can't make plays. The Giants can correct the turnovers, but other teams can't correct a lack of passing game talent.

Robert Griffin III, again: His biggest problem right now may be blitz recognition and setting his protection. He was more accurate in Week 2. The suggestion that Kirk Cousins should start is laughable.

Colin Kaepernick kryptonite: Great rivalries are about adjustments. The Seattle Seahawks have smacked around Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers twice in row, but offensive coordinator Greg Roman will be ready for the eventual rematch. San Francisco responded after the last Seahawks beat down by winning four straight games on the way to the Super Bowl.

Seattle looked primed for a fast start in the preseason. They were ready to get out of the gates quickly. The 49ers have more issues to deal with, but they have the talent and coaching to be much better late in the year.

Tampa Bay's heartbreak: The Josh Freeman drama might not be going away, but let's not get carried away saying this team is already done. Their defense played outstanding against New Orleans. They have lost two games by three points. That's not the sign of an awful team, just an unlucky one early.

The "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 2 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW