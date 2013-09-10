What we're not overreacting to after NFL's Week 1

The Ravens' defense: If the Thursday night opener was a preseason game, all the starters would have been out after halftime. We would have talked about how competitive Baltimore's defense looked against the Denver Broncos. Instead, the Ravens ran out of gas in the defeat. They won't be the only team to get blitzed in the second half at altitude this season. The entire AFC North lost in Week 1, and the Ravensstill have the pieces in place to improve as the season wears on.