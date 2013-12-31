What we loved about 2013, look forward to in 2014

Johnny Football is on his way. The Texas A&M quarterback has yet to decide whether he'll enter May's draft, but I'm betting Gregg Rosenthal's seaside condo that it happens. Manziel is going to generate Tebow-level attention as we close in on Draft Day, but he's a much better quarterback than what Timmy offered teams. NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah projects four of five teams at the top of the order -- the Texans, Jaguars, Browns and Raiders -- as candidates to draft a signal-caller in the first round. Cleveland sounds sold, but Jeremiah hinted at another organization that might swoop in and make Johnny Football their own: Chip Kelly's Eagles. Imagine that. Wherever Manziel goes, he's going to play sooner than later, and I can't wait to see it.