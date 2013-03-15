What we learned on Day 4 of NFL free agency

6. The pace of Friday's signings did not slow down, but most deals were one-year contracts. Ten more players from my original Top 85 were signed, leaving only 33 of the top 85 available. (Only seven of the top 25 still are available.) My favorite small signing Friday was Arizona's signing of former Raiders defensive end Matt Shaughnessy. The Detroit Lions' ability to get Louis Delmas back in the fold on a short-term contract also was a win. He'll pair with Glover Quin in an improved secondary.