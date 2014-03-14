What we learned on Day 4 of free agency

Free agency so often comes down to finding the right fit. With Andrew Luck, Reggie Wayne, T.Y. Hilton and Dwayne Allen on his side, Nicks is set up for success. He only got $1 million more than Darrius Heyward-Bey did one offseason ago from Indianapolis, but playing with Luck sets up Nicks for a bigger payday in 2015. (Carolina, meanwhile, does not yet have a wide receiver on its roster that had one reception last season.)